Sexsmith Secondary School is the latest in the region to be added to the province’s COVID-19 alert list. The school was added to the list on Wednesday after three cases of the virus were reported at the school.

Alberta Health says St. Joseph Catholic High School, St. Mary’s Catholic School in Sexsmith, Hythe Regional School, and Holy Cross Catholic School also remain under alert designation. Alerts are issued when schools have between two and four cases.

As of March 30th, there are six Grande Prairie area schools with outbreaks of 10 or more cases, including Aspen Grove School, Grande Prairie Composite High School, Charles Spencer High School, Swanavon School, St. John Paul II Catholic School, and Riverstone Public School.

There are five schools with outbreaks of between five and nine cases, Alexander Forbes School, École Montrose School, Hillside Community School, Mother Teresa School, and Grande Prairie Christian School.

Three schools in the area moved some of their grades to at-home learning this week due to rising COVID-19 case numbers and staff shortages due to isolation requirements. Grades 10, 11, and 12 at St. Joe’s, grades 7, 8, and 9 students at Hythe Regional School, and grades 11 and 12 at Beaverlodge Regional High School have moved to online learning until after the Easter long weekend.