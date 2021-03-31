A 24th person in Grande Prairie has died from COVID-19. The deceased was a woman in her 60s and Alberta Health says the case included comorbidities.

42 new cases and eight COVID-19 recoveries were also reported in the municipality over the last 24 hours. 272 active cases of the virus are now being reported in Grande Prairie.

19 new and five recovered cases of the virus were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. There are 104 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Across Alberta, 831 cases of COVID-19 were discovered on Wednesday from 13,739. Province-wide, 301 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 63 requiring the ICU.