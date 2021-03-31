Two Grande Prairie residents are facing charges after police seized drugs and weapons from a vehicle during a traffic stop. Police say they were conducting a curfew check at a house in the city around 11:45 p.m. on March 28th.

It’s reported they saw a suspicious vehicle pull into the driveway, drop off a passenger, and drive away. After stopping the vehicle a short time later, police say an investigation lead to the arrest of the driver, and a search of the vehicle.

Authorities claim they seized two guns, ammunition, 28 grams of fentanyl, and a small amount of cocaine and crystal meth. Police say the passenger who was dropped off at the home was also arrested, with officers locating $368 in cash on him.

30-year-old Calvin Potter and 43-year-old Floyd Dick of Grande Prairie are each facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.