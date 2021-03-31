Two people are facing several charges stemming from their alleged involvement in the trafficking of fentanyl. Police say their investigation into possible trafficking in the Grande Prairie and Dawson Creek areas kicked off in December 2020, and eventually involved mounties in both B.C. and Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams out of Edmonton.

As a result of the investigation, mounties executed search warrants on a house and vehicle in the city in addition to a home and storage locker in Edmonton on March 21st and 22nd.

Police say they seized 88 grams of fentanyl, 211 grams of cocaine, a .38 calibre revolver with altered serial number and ammunition, and more than $200,000 in cash. 24-year-old Khalid Mohamed Salem Almardy, and 25-year-old Nicole Claudette Mitchell, both of Edmonton, were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and possession of property obtained by crime, among other offences.