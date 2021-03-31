After canceling the 2020 edition of the Cash and Camping Lottery, the Swan City Rotary Club, and a pair of community partners, have teamed up to bring it back in 2021.

Launching April 1st, the Sunrise Rotary Club, along with the After Five Rotary Club and Swan City Rotary Club will be looking to raise money for a total of 10 not-for-profits in the Grande Prairie region.

Chair of the Joint Venture Lottery Committee Dave Cook says the decision was made to do a joint venture between the three clubs and share the proceeds they make amongst all three.

“It always changes it seems, but because of COVID-19 and what we’ve just gone through, things have to change,” he says.

“It just benefits more in our community, because each club is involved with different organizations that require support and funding.”

With funding going towards organizations like the GP Catholic Schools Education Foundation, GP Public Schools Education Foundation, GP Council on Aging, and the Regional EMS Foundation, Cook believes despite tough times, those who can give a little extra this year will be making a big difference.

“Particularly the lotteries we are offering in the sense that we support the local community by buying locally for the vast majority of our prizes,” he says.

“On top of that, the proceeds that we make are benefitting our region, Grande Prairie, and outside of the Grande Prairie area as well.”

Cook says there will be two grand prizes as part of the 2021 Cash and Camping Lottery. The first being the summer home package, which includes a lakefront lot at Snipe Lake RV Resort and 2021 Jayflight Bungalow 40LOFT Park Model Home and $5,000. The second grand prize includes a 24 foot Jayco Melbourne Motorhome and a 16′ Track Pro Guide Fishing Boat.

Those looking to buy tickets can do starting Thursday online, or in person at the old Hansen Ford location at 10101 112 Street.