More child care spaces are being created in three Peace Country municipalities. Of the roughly 1,500 new spaces created in Alberta through the provincial and federal grant, 58 new child care spaces will be created in the area.

13 of those will be in Grande Prairie, 24 in Valleyview, and 21 in Falher.

Premier Jason Kenney says the $9.7 million will allow for access to high-quality child care, which he believes is vital in helping parents get back to work.

“This is great news for working families who are truly essential to Alberta’s economy… working parents need more access to child care, including overnight care, that works when they do.”

The cash will also create overnight child care spaces, which was made possible under the Early Learning and Child Care Act, which came into force on February 1st.