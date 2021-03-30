The County of Grande Prairie has agreed to spend $50,000 to help Beaverlodge Rural Crime Watch support a one-year crime prevention pilot project. The pilot will use the mobile app Lightcatch, which allows users in rural areas to anonymously self-report crime.

County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre says the app itself is all based on users, with the success of the app based on the number of people that use it, and the information that’s inputted. She adds the county will overall have a hands-off approach.

“They felt they would be able to administer the pilot and bring back deliverables from not only Crimewatch but also from the owners of the Lightcatch app,” she adds.

Beaupre adds it will hopefully add another layer of crime prevention to those in rural municipalities, but says it’s not the be-all and end-all solution to crime-fighting.

“It’s not meant to replace phoning the RCMP if you see a crime in process… it’s more putting a notification saying ‘I’ve seen this vehicle four or five times, it seems like it’s casing my home, has anyone else seen it?’,” she adds.

Beaverlodge Rural Crime Watch and representatives from Lightcatch will report crime prevention results of the pilot project to Council on a quarterly basis.