Holly Barker was last seen in Grande Prairie on March 24th. (Supplied, Grande Prairie RCMP)

Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing woman. Police say 45-year-old Holly Barker was last seen at the Tim Hortons on 102 Avenue and 100 Street on March 24th. Authorities believe she may still be in Grande Prairie or the Edmonton area.

Police want to locate Holly to verify her well-being. Barker is described as standing 5’2″, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701.