Alberta Environment and Parks has issued a river ice advisory for Peace River as the annual ice breakup is creeping closer. As of Monday, the front of the ice cover was approximately 35 kilometres upstream of the Highway 2 bridge, with the expectation the breakup of the ice will take place between April 2nd and April 4th.

No ice-related issues are expected as the Peace River breaks up through the municipality, with water levels expected to drop by 1.5 to 2.5 metres as the ice cover melts. Officials warn, however, that water levels and ice conditions on the Peace River can change quickly and the ice may be unstable.

The province says, as of now, no large-scale shifting of the ice cover has occurred.