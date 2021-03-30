It was windy enough Sunday to unofficially break a 50-year-old weather record. Environment Canada recorded wind gusts as strong as 65 kilometres per hour at the Grande Prairie Airport, just sneaking by the previous March 28th record of 64 kilometres per hour set in 1971.

It is the second time this month a wind record has been broken. The 76 kilometres per hour wind gusts recorded in the city on March 5th surpassed the 70 kilometres per hour felt on that day in 1994.

While Monday has also been a windy day, the strongest wind gust reported as of 6 p.m. was 58 kilometres per hour around 4 a.m. The March 29th record is 78 kilometres per hour set in 1990.