COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of March 28, 2021 (Alberta.ca)

The City of Grande Prairie again has more than 200 active COVID-19 cases. Alberta Health Services says 34 new cases were reported on Sunday, along with five recoveries, leaving the city with 226 active cases.

In the County of Grande Prairie, six new cases and three recoveries were reported, making for 87 active cases as of March 28th.

Across Alberta, 548 new cases were reported by AHS on Sunday from roughly 8,300 tests. There are 288 patients in hospital due to COVID-19, including 64 in the ICU.