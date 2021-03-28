Another 13 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie, along with eight recoveries. That leaves the city with five more active cases, bringing the total to 197 as of March 27th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, eight new and two recovered cases were reported on Saturday, leaving the community with 84 active.

Across Alberta, 651 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday from about 12,000 tests, along with three more deaths. There are 277 patients in hospital, including 63 in the ICU.