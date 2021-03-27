A COVID-19 alert has been issued for Holy Cross Catholic School, meaning it has between two and four cases. In its update Saturday, Alberta Health also upgraded Riverstone Public School to having an outbreak with more than 10 linked cases.

At the same time, École Nouvelle Frontière, St. Catherine Catholic School, and École Montrose School are no longer considered to have outbreaks. Outbreak investigations are considered over when there have been no new confirmed cases in the school for 28 days.

As of March 26th, there are six schools in Grande Prairie with outbreaks of 10 or more cases, including Aspen Grove School, Grande Prairie Composite High School, Swanavon School, Charles Spencer High School, St. John Paul II Catholic School, and Riverstone Public School. There are four schools with outbreaks of between five and nine cases, including Alexander Forbes School, Hillside Community School, Mother Teresa School, and Grande Prairie Christian School. Holy Cross is the only local school with an alert.