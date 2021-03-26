Alberta Health Services says 15 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 recoveries were reported in the City of Grande Prairie Thursday. That leaves the city with 172 active cases as of March 25th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, the active COVID-19 case total has risen by seven to 68. That’s after 13 new cases and six recoveries were posted over the past 24 hours.

There is no longer an outbreak at Care Human Services. Alberta Health still considers there to be outbreaks at Heritage Lodge, Rotary House, the Saint Lawrence Centre, Tourmaline Oil Musreau, and Walmart in Grande Prairie, as well as Mighty Peace Chevrolet Buick GMC, Peace River Correctional Centre, and the Valleyview Health Centre.

Over the past few days, a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Sexsmith Secondary School as well as two at Hythe Regional School. Alexander Forbes School is now considered to have an outbreak of between two and four cases, while Harry Balfour School is no longer under alert. There are six schools in the Grande Prairie area with outbreaks of 10 or more cases, and seven with outbreaks of between two and four.

Across Alberta, 720 new cases and three more deaths have been reported as more than 13,300 tests were completed Thursday. There are 284 patients in hospital due to COVID-19, including 59 in the ICU.