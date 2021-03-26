Potential COVID-19 exposure on flight from Grande Prairie
WestJet in flight (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
The Public Health Agency of Canada says there may have been a potential COVID-19 exposure on a flight departing Grande Prairie. It reports there was a confirmed case of the virus on Westjet flight WS3178 from Grande Prairie to Calgary on March 18th.
Passengers in rows 2 to 8 are told to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days and to quarantine immediately if they develop symptoms.