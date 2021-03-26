The City of Grande Prairie is putting in new traffic signals at the southwest corner of the Montrose Cultural Centre block. They will be going in at the intersection of 101 Avenue and 98 Street/Resources Road to control east and westbound traffic.

Currently at that intersection there are only pedestrian-controlled traffic lights for north and southbound traffic installed in 2018. Those signals will be out from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 27th.

“New” signs will be posted to let drivers know about the change once the new signals are installed. They will be coordinated with other signals nearby, as well as service the side street when there is a vehicle or pedestrian waiting.