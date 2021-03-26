UPDATE: Red Deer RCMP has confirmed Garett Stedmann’s location.

A man missing from Red Deer may be in the Valleyview area. The RCMP says 28-year-old Garett Stedmann was reported missing on March 25th, and, as part of the investigation, have gotten information on his possible whereabouts.

Stedmann is described as 6’3″ and 265 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Anyone who has been in contact or may have information on his location is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP or Crime Stoppers.