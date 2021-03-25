People in the Bear Creek area may notice a foul smell in the coming weeks. The City of Grande Prairie says there is a large quantity of dead fish coming from Bear Lake making their way down the creek.

It’s reported Alberta Fish & Wildlife was made aware of the issue on March 12th, and it’s believed low oxygen levels in the lake is the cause of the fish dying off in large numbers. The city says people may see or smell the fish but notes there is no danger from it.