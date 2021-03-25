The number of active COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie has increased by five. Alberta Health Services is reporting 24 new cases and 19 recoveries in the city Wednesday, leaving the active case total at 174.

In the County of Grande Prairie, seven new and six recovered cases were reported as of March 24th, moving the active case total to 61. Elsewhere in the Peace Country, two new cases and two recoveries were reported in the Municipal District of Greenview, three new cases in the MD of Peace, two cases in the MD of Fairview, and one new in the MD of Peace.

Across Alberta, 768 new cases from more than 14,000 tests and three deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving 6,835 active cases. There are 294 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 55 in intensive care.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw notes that 40 per cent of cases in the province come from spread within homes, saying no other activity comes close when it comes to spreading the virus. She argues this shows the importance of getting tested if symptomatic and isolating if possible. If not possible, she reminds residents that isolation hotels are available for free.