COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of March 23rd, 2021. (Alberta Health, Alberta.ca)

In the City of Grande Prairie, 25 new and 10 recovered cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on March 23rd. That leaves the city with 169 active cases.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 13 new and two recovered cases of the virus were also reported over the last 24 hours. 60 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 692 new cases of COVID-19 were identified as roughly 12,800 tests were done. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the province’s positivity rate is around 5.4 per cent.

202 of the 692 total cases reported are variant cases. Hinshaw says variants of concern now make up 19 per cent of all active cases in the province.

Province-wide, 285 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 53 requiring the ICU.