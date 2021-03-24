A Berwyn woman is still in disbelief after picking up a $100,000 jackpot. Jo-Ann St. Laurent told the Western Canada Lottery Association that she was lost for words after her Daily Grind ticket churned out a big win.

“I scanned the ticket and my mind went completely blank. I made my way to my truck and called my husband – I think I was in shock!”

St. Laurent says she is still deciding what to do with the bulk of her winnings but admits a few things are already crossing her mind.

“I’m going to pay off my husband’s truck… the rest of the money we’ll put away for later.”

St. Laurent bought her ticket for $4 at the Chevron in Peace River. She matched the last six numbers of the EXTRA draw.