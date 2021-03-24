The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the County of Grande Prairie has dropped below 50. As of March 22nd, Alberta Health Services reports 49 active cases, following 12 recoveries and one new case recorded Monday.

In the City of Grande Prairie, 11 new and 13 recovered cases of the virus were confirmed on the 22nd. That leaves the city with 154 active cases.

Across Alberta, 465 new cases of COVID-19 were identified as roughly 7,300 tests were done. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the province’s positivity rate is around 6.6 per cent.

“Case numbers may fluctuate from day to day,” says Hinshaw. “We need to see a downward trend in indicators some of which, like hospitalizations, lag. This means that the actions we take today will reflect in the numbers we see 1 or 2 weeks from now.”

Hinshaw also reports there are 290 people in hospital for COVID-19, including 53 in the ICU. Three new deaths have been reported over the past 24 hours. Roughly 18 per cent of all active cases are reported to be variant cases, and 197 new ones were identified Monday.