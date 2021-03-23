One of two mobile breast screening trailers (supplied by screeningforlife.ca)

Alberta Health Services mobile mammography trailer will soon be making its way to Peace River.

The mobile mammography trailer will be stationed at the Peace River Community Health Centre on April 15th-17th, and April 19th-20th. Residents can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling 1-800-667-0604.

Screen Test is improving access to cancer screening for hundreds of women in northern Alberta communities where mammography is not readily available.