COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta will remain as is for the time being. On Monday afternoon, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said in order to move into Step 3 of the province’s Path Forward, he says hospitalizations have to be below 300 and declining.

He says hospitalizations have actually been rising as of late, reaching 280 as of Sunday, adding he expects that number to hit 300 within a week.

Shandro says he knows it’s disappointing to not be moving forward today, but it’s necessary to stop a potential third wave of the virus.

Step 3 would include potential easing in these areas:

Adult team sports

Casinos, racing centres and bingo halls

Further easing of youth sport and recreation activities

Indoor social gatherings, with restrictions

Indoor seated events (movie theatres and auditoria)

Museums, art galleries, zoos, interpretive centres

Places of worship