Grande Prairie Regional College says it will be proactive when it comes to the possibility of post-secondary students returning to classrooms come fall.

On March 18th, Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides said, because of the progress of the provincial COVID-19 immunization program that projects every Albertan who wants will receive their first dose by the end of June, post-secondary institutions, students, and families are being encouraged to prepare for a full return to on-campus learning this September.

In a statement to MyGrandePrairieNow.com, GPRC decision-makers say the priority remains the health and safety of students, staff, and broader communities.

“Our commitment to striking a balance between public health guidelines and distinctive GPRC programming needs has been demonstrated by the success of our blended learning model which has been in effect since March 18, 2020.”

Officials add the prospect of a growing number of Albertans receiving their first dose of the vaccine by the end of June is encouraging and provides hope that on-campus learning will be allowed again in the near future.

“As always, we will continue to work collaboratively with our government, AHS partners, Board of Governors, and learning community to determine the best path forward for our students and staff.”

GPRC, like many post-secondary schools across Alberta, has primarily been running remotely since spring 2020.