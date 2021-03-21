Work on Spring Creek Road has paused, but it’s still expected to be done this construction season. The County of Grande Prairie says repairs have been put on hold due to wet spring conditions and they will start up again once things have dried out.

A bridge culvert has been installed and repairs are being done to the section of Township Road 711 where it crosses Spring Creek following damage done by a slumping slope in summer 2019. The County has spent $5 million on the work.

While construction is paused, traffic still needs to detour around the area.