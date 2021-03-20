17 new and 10 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Friday. The latest data from the province shows 146 active cases in the municipality.

Six new and two recovered COVID-19 cases were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 60 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 556 new cases were reported on March 19th from 9,979 tests. Province-wide, 279 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 47 requiring the ICU.