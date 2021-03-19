The husband of a local woman reported missing for several years has been charged with her homicide. Karen Marie Jordan was reported missing on February 10, 2016, and at the time, it was noted that she had not been in touch with her family for five years at that time. She was last known to be living in Clairmont.

Grande Prairie RCMP says she was presumed dead and evidence collected over multiple years suggested she was last seen in November 2013 with her husband Paul Tamasi. Her remains were found during ground searches by RCMP and search and rescue crews near Wembley in September 2020, something the RCMP did not make public at the time.

57-year-old Tamasi, who is said to be from Prince George, has been arrested and charged with an unspecified homicide offence. He is set to appear in court in Grande Prairie on March 22nd.