Mother Teresa School in Grande Prairie is the latest in the area to be added to Alberta Health’s COVID-19 outbreak list. It was moved up to outbreak status from the alert status on Thursday, meaning it has between five and nine linked cases.

Earlier this week, Grande Prairie Christian School was also moved up into the outbreak category, joining Hillside Community School, Riverstone Public, École Montrose and St. Catherine Catholic School as schools reporting between five and nine cases.

Other schools still considered to have an outbreak of 10 or more cases are Aspen Grove School, École Nouvelle Frontière, Grande Prairie Composite High School, Swanavon School, Charles Spencer High School, and St. John Paul II Catholic School.

Harry Balfour remains the only school on the provincial alert list, meaning they are reporting between two and four cases.