30 recoveries and six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. 138 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the municipality as of March 18th.

Four recoveries and no new cases of the virus were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 58 active cases remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 505 new cases were discovered on Wednesday from just under 11,000 tests. Province wide, 264 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 43 requiring the ICU.