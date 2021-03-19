Grande Prairie Regional College will soon be offering up a pair of new healthcare-related courses. Starting in the 2021-2022 school year, students will be able to complete a Health Care Aide certificate program, with a Practical Nurse diploma program kicking off in the winter of 2022.

Officials say the two programs will enhance the amount of work-integration opportunities, with the opening of the new Grande Prairie Regional Hospital and the Evaskevich Centre for Health Research and Innovation.

The Health Care Aide certificate is an eight-month program, while the Practical Nurse diploma program takes two years. Both programs will be able to accommodate around 32 students annually.

GPRC Practical Nurse students will obtain the necessary training and skills to be licensed with the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Alberta. Upon graduation they will be eligible to provide care to individuals in acute care hospitals, continuing care centres, as well as community and primary health facilities.