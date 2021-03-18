Nearly a dozen pharmacies in the Grande Prairie region and greater Peace Country are now welcoming appointments for those looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The province says the number of participating pharmacies across Alberta is likely to continue increasing as more vaccine doses arrive.

Premier Jason Kenney says with up to 500 locations booking appointments by early April, pharmacies are rapidly increasing the province’s ability to immunize people as quickly and safely as possible.

“We’re expanding the vaccine rollout as fast as the supply coming into Alberta allows,” he says. “Our speed and efficiency is only held back by the number of doses that we receive from the federal government.”

In the city, the vaccine appointments are now available at two Shoppera Drug Mart locations, with additional vaccination centres at the pharmacies in the Real Canadian Superstore and Save-On-Foods. There are also participating pharmacies in Sexsmith, Beaverlodge, Valleyview, Spirit River, and Fairview.

The government says community pharmacies will ultimately be the largest provider of the vaccine to Albertans, with 35,000 doses to date already administered pharmacies provincewide.