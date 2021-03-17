15 new and 13 recovered cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. Alberta Health Services says there are now 162 active cases in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, eight recoveries and five new cases were also reported on Tuesday. 62 cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 479 new cases of the virus were reported from just under 11,000 tests. Provice wide, 262 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 44 requiring the ICU.