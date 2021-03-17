The Easter Bunny has been cleared to visit Grande Prairie in 2021 (PixaBay)

The city is inviting families to come meet the Easter Bunny as part of its Easter Eggstravaganza.

Children up to the age of 10 will be encouraged to join the search across the Heritage Village for Easter eggs with specific color combinations. A color combination guide will be emailed out ahead of time and posted throughout the facility, with prizes to be handed out to participants.

Officials say there will also be an online Easter colouring contest, for kids aged 2 to 10, which will run online, and see winners from each age category randomly selected for a prize draw on April 6th.

To keep in line with COVID-19 restrictions, those interested in the event can register online starting March 22nd. Families will be offered up a 45-minute time slot to take part in the event, which includes a special socially distanced photo booth with the Easter Bunny.

The 2021 Easter Eggstravaganza will take place on Saturday, April 3rd.