19 new and seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Monday. The latest provincial data is showing 160 active cases of the virus in the municipality as of March 15th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, five recoveries were also posted over the last 24 hours. 65 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 355 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered on Monday from 6,018 tests. Province-wide, 260 remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 44 requiring the ICU.