New funding from the federal and provincial governments will allow for the creation of 12 seniors housing units in Victor Lake, near Grande Cache. The project will be a partnership between Victor Lake Cooperative and the Evergreens Foundation, a non-profit housing management body.

“This development will be the core of our community, and will serve our Elders for generations to come,” says Chair of Victor Lake Cooperative Shirley Delorme Haggart. “Our Elders will be supported in a facility that respects our culture and keeps them in the community as long as possible.”

As part of the announcement of four Indigenous-owned housing projects Tuesday, Alberta Minister of Indigenous Relations Rick Wilson stressed they will provide good homes to those who need them.

“Indigenous people are over-represented among the houseless, and having access to affordable homes keeps a roof over the head of more Indigenous people and offers a safe place for people to build their lives and heal.”

A total of $13 million was allotted for the four provincial projects, with the three others in Edmonton, Calgary, and Lac Ste. Anne. The capital funding was provided through the Indigenous Housing Capital Program, which supports Indigenous governments and communities to build affordable housing.