An refurbished buddy bench at École St. Gérard Catholic School has dedicated in the memory of a local girl who wanted to make a difference in the lives of her friends and fellow students.

The idea for the buddy bench came from Aimée Munroe and her grade eight friends more than five years ago as they wanted to help children who felt alone or isolated at recess. They worked to raise the money by holding a bake sale, but Aimée tragically passed away in 2016 while skiing in Jasper, the project not yet complete.

The original woodenbench was ordered, but in the five years since it was installed, it was deteriorated by the weather. Thanks to several local companies, a metal bench is now in its place as a way to preserve her memory.

Aimée was fondly remembered at an unveiling ceremony Friday.

“And even though she has left our midst, we know she will never leave our hearts, where her memory will endure as a blessing forever,” said Principal Michel Lemay.

To thank are Grande Prairie and Area Catholic Schools maintenance workers Mark Coffin, Duncan Napier, and Robert Helpard, CID Trenching, Militia Concrete, Economy Concrete, and M&R Plumbing & Viking Solutions.