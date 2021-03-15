The family of a terminally ill Grande Prairie boy is hoping to make one more lasting memory.

13-year-old Trayton Royer was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015. He had surgery in October of that year followed by 33 rounds of radiation. After being given a clean scan for over three years, the growth came back, and, following more chemotherapy, the family has been told he is out of medical options.

Trayton’s mother, Bailey Thompson, says their hope is to be able to afford a trip to Tofino, British Columbia as the last chance to make memories as a family. She has even gone so far as to reach out to the community via a GoFundMe, as she says time is of the essence.

“It’s growing pretty fast… he had a [scan] on January 19th, and it was at 17 millimetres or so, and in a month in a half, it grew another centimetre,” she says. “It’s starting to cause issues… dizzyness, he can’t walk straight and some other issues, too.”

Raising more than $6,000 as of the morning of March 15th, the response to the GoFundMe has Thompson admittedly taken aback.

“We know there are a lot of people out for there for us in the past, and, with everything, Trayton is known from his past treatments and things like that. He’s like any other 13-year-old, he’s happy, he doesn’t let anything bring him down, he plays his video games, he’s just a chill kid all the way around.”

The goal for the gofundme is set at $10,000.