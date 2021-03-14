Champions of sport from across northwestern Alberta were recognized by Grande Prairie Regional Sport Connection over the weekend as part of its 7th Northwest Alberta Sport Excellence Awards.

Swimmer Catherine Minic and Basketball Player Gavin Ashworth took home Female and Male Athlete of the Year. Judo competitor Sydney Kinderwater got the nod for Junior Female Athlete of the Year, while Triathlete Jacob Farnsworth took home the award for Junior Male Athlete of the Year.

Greg Remple was named Outstanding Official of the Year for his work in Football, while Alex Dawson won Coach of the Year for his work in and around the pool.

Christopher Draves is your 2021 Unsung Hero award winner, and Eva Von Hertzberg was named Developmental Coach of the Year.

The members of Gymniks Ambush were named Team of The Year, while Melissa Poirier was honoured for her work in Cross Country Skiiing after being named Sport Builder of the Year.