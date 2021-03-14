Grande Prairie Christian School is the latest in the city to have five or more cases of COVID-19. It was moved up to outbreak status over the weekend, meaning it has between five and nine linked cases.

Last week, Hillside Community School was also moved up to having an outbreak, while Grande Prairie Composite High School and Charles Spencer High School are now considered to have more than 10 cases. Alexander Forbes School is no longer considered to have an outbreak.

The other schools still considered to have an outbreak of 10 or more cases are Aspen Grove School, École Nouvelle Frontière, Swanavon School, and St. John Paul II Catholic School. Others with five to nine cases are St. Catherine Catholic School, École Montrose School, and Riverstone Public School.

There are three Grande Prairie schools with alerts, indicating they have between two and four cases: Harry Balfour School, Mother Teresa School, and École St. Gerard Catholic School. An alert or outbreak investigation is considered over when there have been no new confirmed cases in the school for 28 days.