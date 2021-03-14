COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of March 13th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

There were 14 COVID-19 recoveries and seven new cases of COVID-19 discovered in the City of Grande Prairie on Saturday. The latest provincial data shows 182 active cases of the virus in the municipality as of March 13th.

Seven recoveries and one new case of COVID-19 were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are now 71 active cases of the virus in the region.

Across Alberta, 388 new cases of the virus were discovered on Saturday from 8,343 tests. Province-wide, 248 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, 38 of them requiring the ICU.