Over the past 24 hours, 14 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the City of Grande Prairie, along with 22 recoveries. Alberta Health Services says there are 189 active cases in the city as of March 12th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 12 new cases and 10 recovered cases were reported Friday, bringing the active case total up to 77.

Across Alberta, 474 new cases were reported on the 12th as 8,873 tests were completed. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the positivity rate is 4.8 per cent.

Five COVID-19 deaths were also reported in that timeframe. There are 4,594 active cases in the province, with 254 people in hospital, including 35 in the intensive care unit.