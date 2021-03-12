COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of March 11th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

22 recoveries and 15 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. The latest provincial data now shows 197 active cases of the virus in the municipality as of March 12th.

This is the first time since February 14th that the city has had less than 200 active cases of COVID-19. On that day there were also 197 active cases.

Three new and three recovered cases were also discovered in the County of Grande Prairie on Thursday. A total of 75 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 425 cases were reported on March 11th from just over 9,900. Province-wide, 257 people remain in hospital due to the virus, with 38 requiring the ICU.