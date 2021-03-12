A 34-year-old man from Beaverlodge is facing sexual interference charges from an incident that allegedly took place in 2016.

Beaverlodge RCMP say they received a report of a sexual offence against a young child in February, and with the help of the RCMP Western Alberta District General Investigation Section and Caribou Centre, an investigation was started immediately.

Police arrested 34-year-old Timothy Superville of Beaverlodge on March 1st, and subsequently charged him with one count of sexual interference.

Authorities believe there could potentially be additional victims or witnesses and are urging anyone with information to contact the detachment.

The accused has been released from custody and is expected to re-appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on March 31st.