Police in Grande Prairie seized drugs and a weapon after a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

The Grande Prairie RCMP says members were conducting patrols in the area of 101 Street and 111 Avenue around 1:45 a.m. on March 11th when they located a suspicious vehicle. Authorities say an investigation revealed that the licence plate was not registered to the car, and after conducted a traffic stop and determined that the vehicle was stolen.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested, and a search of the vehicle allegedly turned up 13 grams of cocaine, eight grams of heroin, and a loaded 22 calibre rifle.

39-year-old Jonathon Anderson and 23-year-old Lenny Bolton, both of Grande Prairie, are facing charges including possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Both men will appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on March 15th.