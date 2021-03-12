Drugs and cash seized by members of ALERT in Grande Prairie. (Supplied, ALERT)

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team says two suspected drug dealers have been arrested after cocaine and oxycodone tablets were seized by their officers in Grande Prairie.

Officials say the search and seizure took place on February 25th with the help of the Grande Prairie RCMP. Officers seized 524 grams of cocaine, 137 oxycodone tablets, and $9,225 cash after a search of a vehicle and apartment in the municipality.

Inspector Sean Boser says it’s believed both suspects were street-level drug dealers.

“Street-level drug sales prey upon people’s addictions, and with that comes a number of related property-type crimes and offences,” he says. “A quick arrest like this goes a long way towards improving community safety.”

Subsequently, 24-year-old Mohammed Muntasar Dawood, and 23-year-old Hussain Ali Matroud, both of Edmonton, are facing charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.