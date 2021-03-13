Valleyview RCMP is looking to speak directly to residents in a trio of communities in an effort to learn about concerns of those living in the area.

Valleyview RCMP Staff Sargent Michael Bourguignon says those in the MD of Greenview, Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation and Town of Valleyview are being asked to send their thoughts to police, and nothing is off the table.

“We are looking for any concerns that the public may have, and really any other questions.. there isn’t really anything it’s restricted to,” he says.

“Things like the top five concerns of people in the communities, and any other concerns they might have,” he adds.

Bourguignon says upticks in calls involving domestic violence, drugs, and rural break and enters remain primary concerns, but they’re hoping to learn a little more about the individual communities, and what trends they are seeing. He adds while questions at this point have to be through email, or regular mail, they are aiming to continue these types of question and answer sessions when restrictions allow.

“The ultimate thing would be to have that townhall format, have people there to ask questions individually in front of the group… but of course with COVID-19, we can’t do that.”

Anyone looking to join in the correspondence is urged to send a message to the Valleyview RCMP detachment. Bourguignon says the letters will be responded to through a report likely to be released in April.