Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at both Peace Wapiti Academy and Mother Theresa School in Grande Prairie. The single case at Peace Wapiti Academy, according to officials with the Peace Wapiti Public School Division, was identified in an individual who last attended the school on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Alberta Health Services has also confirmed at least two cases of the virus at Mother Teresa School. In a letter sent home to families of students, dated March 10th, AHS officials say they will be continuing to determine if any others came into contact with the confirmed cases whilst they were infectious.

Both schools remain open for in-person learning.