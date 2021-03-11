Over 80 per cent of Grande Spirit Foundation lodges and apartments have now received at least their first dose COVID-19 vaccination.

“[They] were quickly vaccinated when AHS recently rolled out the latest phase of vaccinations,” says Grande Spirit Foundation General Manager Steve Madden.

He says thanks to their yearly flu vaccination clinics, they were able to tackle the logistics fairly easily. “We had the residents complete their paperwork and sign their release forms ahead of time so everything is streamlined when the AHS representatives show up.”

Madden adds the first doses were used on 300 or so seniors in their care. He adds 100 or so Grande Spirit Foundation staff members will also be up for vaccinations very shortly, but he’s not sure of a concrete timeline for them.

He says residents and staff alike are also thrilled to see mother nature easing up a little as well. He adds they couldn’t be happier that some restrictions are being lifted as isolation has been particularly difficult for seniors.

“Outside visits are once again permitted at the lodges, and mother nature appears to be accommodating with some great weather,” he adds.

It’s expected the second round of doses will be available to those who volunteered for vaccinations by the end of April.