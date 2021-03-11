The Peace Wapiti Public School Division has awarded design work on the Harry Balfour replacement school to Star Architecture. The division is working with Alberta Education, Alberta Infrastructure, and the firm to have a design similar to Whispering Ridge Community School.

With the design funded in its entirety by the province in March 2020, it is the second of two schools new schools to help address population growth at Harry Balfour, following the opening of Whispering Ridge in 2018.

The replacement school will serve JK-Grade 8 students who are attending the existing Harry Balfour School. The school’s catchment area stretches from the area east of 100 Street, north to Township Road 722, and south to the Wapiti River.

Shovels on the two-year project are expected to start this fall at the Five Mile Hall site.